ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Raw sugar sets near four-year high

Reuters 20 Feb 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest level in nearly four years on Friday, buoyed by tightening supplies, while arabica coffee slipped back from an earlier one-month peak.

March raw sugar rose by 0.33 cent, or 1.9%, to 17.84 cents per lb by 1440 GMT after peaking at 17.96 cents, the highest for the front month since March 2017.

Dealers said talk that Brazil’s harvest may start a bit later than normal had added to concerns about tight supplies while there had also been delays to Indian exports driven partly by a shortage of containers and reduced availability from Thailand due to a poor crop this year.

May white sugar rose by $7.40, or 1.9%, to $482 per tonne.

May arabica coffee fell by 0.2 cent, or 0.15%, to $1.2910 per lb after reaching a one-month peak of $1.3035.

May robusta coffee was down $2, or 0.1%, at $1,378 a tonne. May London cocoa rose 21 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,654 pounds a tonne after earlier dipping to 1,630 pounds, its weakest in more than one month. May New York cocoa rose $37, or 1.55%, to $2,428 a tonne.

Sugar Arabica coffee Raw sugar ICE

