WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 19, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Feb-21 17-Feb-21 16-Feb-21 12-Feb-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107429
Euro 0.839477 0.838514 0.840823 0.840397
Japanese yen 0.00657114 0.00655002 0.00656522 0.00661978
U.K. pound 0.968622 0.963735 0.964249 0.956656
U.S. dollar 0.694701 0.695285 0.692434 0.694084
Algerian dinar 0.00521587 0.0052233
Australian dollar 0.538671 0.539054 0.539822 0.537568
Botswana pula 0.063843 0.0638272 0.0642579 0.0639945
Brazilian real 0.128098 0.128443 0.12899
Brunei dollar 0.523039 0.5234 0.523817
Canadian dollar 0.547181 0.546952 0.545911 0.54605
Chilean peso 0.000965157 0.0009692 0.000963789 0.000960643
Colombian peso 0.00019592 0.000197626 0.000196958 0.000196878
Czech koruna 0.0324627 0.0323916 0.0326481 0.0326305
Danish krone 0.11289 0.112752 0.113063 0.113015
Indian rupee 0.00955143 0.00954591 0.00952167 0.00953415
Israeli New Shekel 0.212772 0.213474 0.213912 0.21363
Korean won 0.000627156 0.00063225 0.000627716
Kuwaiti dinar 2.29729 2.29922 2.29055
Malaysian ringgit 0.172041 0.172164 0.171799
Mauritian rupee 0.0173677 0.0173954 0.017328
Mexican peso 0.0340264 0.0343763 0.034275 0.0347699
New Zealand dollar 0.499837 0.499562 0.501114 0.501545
Norwegian krone 0.0821587 0.0821161 0.0824837 0.0817108
Omani rial 1.80676 1.80828 1.80087
Peruvian sol 0.190433 0.190437 0.18976 0.190578
Philippine peso 0.0143581 0.0144688 0.0144401
Polish zloty 0.186989 0.186468 0.187448 0.186652
Qatari riyal 0.190852 0.191012 0.190229
Russian ruble 0.00941642 0.00942543 0.00944793 0.0093874
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185254 0.185409 0.184649
Singapore dollar 0.523039 0.5234 0.523817
South African rand 0.0470543 0.0470939 0.0477394 0.0473904
Swedish krona 0.0835298 0.0836202 0.0837355 0.0832515
Swiss franc 0.774428 0.776464 0.779988 0.777554
Thai baht 0.0231505 0.0231909 0.0231808
Trinidadian dollar 0.102989 0.10334 0.102692 0.102791
U.A.E. dirham 0.189163 0.189322 0.188546
Uruguayan peso 0.016215 0.0162435 0.0162885
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.