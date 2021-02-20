WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 19, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Feb-21 17-Feb-21 16-Feb-21 12-Feb-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107429 Euro 0.839477 0.838514 0.840823 0.840397 Japanese yen 0.00657114 0.00655002 0.00656522 0.00661978 U.K. pound 0.968622 0.963735 0.964249 0.956656 U.S. dollar 0.694701 0.695285 0.692434 0.694084 Algerian dinar 0.00521587 0.0052233 Australian dollar 0.538671 0.539054 0.539822 0.537568 Botswana pula 0.063843 0.0638272 0.0642579 0.0639945 Brazilian real 0.128098 0.128443 0.12899 Brunei dollar 0.523039 0.5234 0.523817 Canadian dollar 0.547181 0.546952 0.545911 0.54605 Chilean peso 0.000965157 0.0009692 0.000963789 0.000960643 Colombian peso 0.00019592 0.000197626 0.000196958 0.000196878 Czech koruna 0.0324627 0.0323916 0.0326481 0.0326305 Danish krone 0.11289 0.112752 0.113063 0.113015 Indian rupee 0.00955143 0.00954591 0.00952167 0.00953415 Israeli New Shekel 0.212772 0.213474 0.213912 0.21363 Korean won 0.000627156 0.00063225 0.000627716 Kuwaiti dinar 2.29729 2.29922 2.29055 Malaysian ringgit 0.172041 0.172164 0.171799 Mauritian rupee 0.0173677 0.0173954 0.017328 Mexican peso 0.0340264 0.0343763 0.034275 0.0347699 New Zealand dollar 0.499837 0.499562 0.501114 0.501545 Norwegian krone 0.0821587 0.0821161 0.0824837 0.0817108 Omani rial 1.80676 1.80828 1.80087 Peruvian sol 0.190433 0.190437 0.18976 0.190578 Philippine peso 0.0143581 0.0144688 0.0144401 Polish zloty 0.186989 0.186468 0.187448 0.186652 Qatari riyal 0.190852 0.191012 0.190229 Russian ruble 0.00941642 0.00942543 0.00944793 0.0093874 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185254 0.185409 0.184649 Singapore dollar 0.523039 0.5234 0.523817 South African rand 0.0470543 0.0470939 0.0477394 0.0473904 Swedish krona 0.0835298 0.0836202 0.0837355 0.0832515 Swiss franc 0.774428 0.776464 0.779988 0.777554 Thai baht 0.0231505 0.0231909 0.0231808 Trinidadian dollar 0.102989 0.10334 0.102692 0.102791 U.A.E. dirham 0.189163 0.189322 0.188546 Uruguayan peso 0.016215 0.0162435 0.0162885 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

