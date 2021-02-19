ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Passion, perseverance and determination of Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr will always be remembered: FO

  • The three climbers who went missing on February 5 were officially declared dead on Thursday.
  • It is believed the group reached the summit but encountered a problem on the way down.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Feb 2021

The Foreign Office said on Friday that the passion, perseverance and determination of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile will always be remembered.

"The passion, perseverance and determination of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr will always be remembered. May the departed souls Rest in Peace," FO said in a statement.

In a presser on Thursday, the three climbers were officially declared dead. Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara and families and friends of the climbers were also present in the presser held in Skardu.

Sajid Sadpara said he is now sure that Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers could not make it out alive and had met an accident.

“Pakistan has lost a great mountaineer, my father and two other climbers are no more with us,” Sajid Ali Sadpara said.

Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr lost contact with the base camp on February 5 and were reported missing a day later after their support team stopped receiving communications from them. The three men were last seen at the Bottleneck barely 400 meters below the summit of the Savage Mountain.

It is believed the group reached the summit but encountered a problem on the way down. Pakistan Army started a search operation to trace the missing mountaineers. However, the search was hampered due to harsh weather conditions.

