PIA to start releasing VSS payments next week

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is going to start releasing the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) payments by next week.

According to the PIA, the payment to VSS approved applicants will commence from next week in joint collaboration of PIA, Ministry of Aviation and Accountant General of Pakistan.

PIA after approval of government of Pakistan introduced the VSS for its employees which was availed by nearly 2,000 employees.

Subsequent to the approval of Cabinet, the Finance Ministry had transferred Rs9.6 billion to Ministry of Aviation. However, payments for VSS were made subject to audit of Accountant General of Pakistan which was opposed by the PIA management.

A high level meeting was held on Thursday chaired by Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar khan.

The meeting was also attended by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Secretary Aviation.

It was decided that PIA will operate a special Account with National Bank of Pakistan .

This account will be controlled by the zonal office of Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) and the funds have been transferred to the said account, PIA said.

