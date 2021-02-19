Cotton growers: Govts will jointly launch scheme to extend subsidy

LAHORE: Federal and provincial governments will jointly launch a scheme to extend subsidy to cotton growers besides seeking support from China and other countries for production of better seed to fully support the cotton growers.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar disclosed this while addressing a meeting of the Agriculture Committee held at the Governor’s House here Thursday, constituted by him to resolve the issues being faced by the agricultural economy.

It was the fourth meeting of the Agriculture Committee chaired by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam, Chairman CPEC Authority Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd), Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hasnaian Jahania Gardezi, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor were present among other relevant Federal and Provincial officers and Vice-Chancellors of universities.

The meeting of the Agriculture Committee held at Governor’s House devised recommendations for the use of modern technology for the development of the agricultural sector and also announced the launch of a campaign to promote cotton cultivation in South Punjab.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar further said that the present government is introducing reforms in all sectors in order to strengthen the economy, it is determined to solve the problems of farmers on a priority basis. In this regard, the agriculture committee has been set up on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The representatives of the farmers have also been included in this committee so that the government can be aware of the problems being faced by the farmers. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government will ensure the provision of quality seeds and quality pesticides to the cotton farmers and fully facilitate them so that more cotton can be grown in South Punjab.

Chairman CPEC Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd) assured full cooperation to the committee from CPEC and said that the support from China for agricultural research is yielding positive results. He said that China has appointed agriculture attache exclusively for Pakistan. Federal Minister for Food, Syed Fakhr Imam, said that a project is being launched to encourage the cotton farmers. Improvement in Cotton Production will result in the progress of the textile industry. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all-out efforts and utilising all resources to solve the problems of the farmers. Syed Fakhr Imam further said that the previous governments have only made tall claims to solve the problems of the farmers but the incumbent government is taking practical steps to facilitate the farmers.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Ex-Nazim Haroonabad called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and invited Governor Punjab to pay a visit to Haroonabad. Whilst assuring to resolve various problems including the provision of potable water, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the provision of basic facilities to the public is the top priority of the present government.

