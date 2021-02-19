CSR summit, awards on 25th

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the 13th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards-2021 being held here at a hotel on February 25th.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) organises the event every year to thoroughly discuss the issues related to corporate philanthropy in the country. The forum also discusses the options to combine the CSR resources to help out the deprived masses and leading charitable causes in the country in the best possible manner.

The event is also the annual occasion to properly eulogise excellent work being done by the public and private sector entities to uplift socio-economic status of the underprivileged masses in the country.

The 13th Annual CSR Summit expectedly will be inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib will be the distinguished speakers of the event and will also chair various sessions of the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021