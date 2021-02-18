ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bonds' reflation sell-off stalls; focus on ECB minutes

  • In the euro zone, after rising 11 basis points in three sessions to its highest since June 2020, Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped 1 basis point on Wednesday.
  • The euro rose to its highest since 2018 above $1.23 in early January. It has eased since to around $1.208 currently, but is still up 8% since the start of 2020.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

AMSTERDAM: Euro zone bonds showed further signs of stabilisation on Thursday, with German yields edging up slightly after a hefty sell-off earlier in the week driven by expectations of rising inflation.

Expectations of economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States caused a surge in global bond yields led by US Treasuries in recent sessions.

But, with stock markets weakening on Wednesday, the sell-off showed signs of a pause.

In the euro zone, after rising 11 basis points in three sessions to its highest since June 2020, Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped 1 basis point on Wednesday. On Thursday, its yield was up less than 2 basis points to -0.35% at 1258 GMT.

Christian Lenk, rates strategist at DZ Bank, said the pause in the sell-off showed "some kind of exhaustion" with the reflation trade for the time being, although he expects the trade to hold up in the longer term.

Lenk said minutes from the Federal Reserve, in which the US central bank displayed willingness to steer past coming inflation, may have "led to some rethinking of market participants that the inflation trade has run a little too far."

The focus was on the European Central Bank's January meeting accounts, where policymakers highlighted inflation is still distant from the bank's target and a strong euro posed additional danger, while they were more sanguine about a rise in bond yields given borrowing costs remain low.

But with these factors all previously flagged, the minutes had little market impact as expected.

At its meeting in January the ECB kept its policy rate and stimulus package unchecked, but its messaging had been perceived as hawkish, causing a big sell-off in Southern European bonds.

Governing Council member Klaas Knot said afterwards that the ECB was ready to cut its deposit rate further below zero if necessary to keep its inflation target in sight.

The euro rose to its highest since 2018 above $1.23 in early January. It has eased since to around $1.208 currently, but is still up 8% since the start of 2020.

In the primary market, Spain raised 5.11 billion euros ($6.17 billion) via an auction of bonds due between 2024 and 2040, while France raised over 10 billion euros from the sale of bonds due between 2024 and 2029, and held a separate auction for inflation-linked bonds.

euro zone bonds Germany's 10 year bond yields global bond yields global bond

Euro zone bonds' reflation sell-off stalls; focus on ECB minutes

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters