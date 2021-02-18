World
Canada sees biggest jobs decline in eight months in January: ADP
18 Feb 2021
TORONTO: Canada lost 231,200 jobs in January, the largest decrease since May last year, led by declines in the trade, transportation and utilities and leisure and hospitality sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.
December data was revised to show 338,200 jobs were gained rather than a decline of 28,800. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
