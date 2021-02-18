Pakistan
Governor condoles with Minister Langriyal over his father's death
18 Feb 2021
CHICHAWATNI: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday visited Sahiwal and expressed sympathies with Punjab Minister Malik Noman Ahmad over the death of his father and former minister Malik Iqbal Ahmad Khan Langriyal.
Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, former deputy district nazim Malik Faisal Langriyal, Chairman PHA Chaudhry Ali Shakoor Khan, Chairman District Complaints Cell Sheikh Muhammad Chohan, former deputy mayor Sahiwal Sajid Naeem Happi and others were also present.
Governor Muhammad Sarwar said that Sahiwal was being made an ideal city of the country with a development package of Rs 18 billion where all basic facilities would be available to the citizens.
