Is MG3 coming to Pakistan, teased Javed Afridi

  • Javed Afridi shared a teaser for 'Morris Garages (MG) in Pakistan', featuring MG3, which is the smallest car in the MG lineup.
BR Web Desk 18 Feb 2021

Javed Afridi shared a teaser for 'Morris Garages (MG) in Pakistan', featuring MG3, which is the smallest car in the MG lineup.

While Afridi asked his followers on Twitter to suggest a price for MG3 in Pakistan, this is the first time that he has talked about bringing an affordable MG hatchback to Pakistan.

As MG Motors has recently entered the Pakistani automobile market with thousands of Completely Built-Up (CBUs), it would be a good step to venture into the country's budget car segment now to widen its existing customer base.

In addition to this, Javed Afridi also mentioned a price tag of less than 2 million in the on-going Twitter conversation about MG3.

The MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback, which features a 1.5 litre engine with a 5 speed manual and a 4 speed automatic transmission.

The car also comes with premium features like cruise control, 8” touchscreen infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, six airbags, emergency braking assistance, hill hold control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TYPS).

It is also important to note that the hatchback costs between Rs. 1.74 million and Rs. 1.91 million in China, as reported by Pakwheels.com

