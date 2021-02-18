Business & Finance
Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage
- The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday.
18 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company's Mexico unit said on Wednesday.
The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.
