ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Australia shares flat on mixed corporate earnings, miners weigh

  • CSL shares jumped 5% after the company reported a rise in half-year profit as demand for vaccines and blood plasma products increased.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

Australian shares struggled for direction on Thursday as gains in healthcare and banking sectors countered losses in miners and energy firms, while financials and utilities helped New Zealand stocks climb for a third straight session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 6,886.20 by 2345 GMT, after shedding 0.5% on Wednesday.

Miners were the top losers, shedding as much as 1.6% after three straight sessions of gains, as top iron ore miners dragged.

Fortescue Metals Group was down up to 2.6% as it hiked its cost estimate and delayed the time frame for its key Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

After market hours on Wednesday, Rio Tinto reported its best annual earnings since 2011 and declared a record dividend payout. Its shares fell as much as 2.6% on Thursday, on track to snap a three-day winning streak.

Energy stocks fell up to 1.2%, dragged by a 3.7% drop in Woodside Petroleum after Australia's top independent gas producer posted a 58% slump in its annual underlying profit.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers declined up to 3.1% after it warned of a moderation in retail sales growth at its Bunnings and Officeworks divisions from March.

Among gainers, the healthcare sector was the biggest boost to the benchmark, adding 3.2% on the back of biotech firm CSL.

CSL shares jumped 5% after the company reported a rise in half-year profit as demand for vaccines and blood plasma products increased.

Financials were up 0.5%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gaining as much as 4.4% to hit its highest since February last year, after it reported a rise in first-quarter profit and said it was well-positioned for the rest of the year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained as much as 0.9% to 12,785.68, with financials and utilities contributing the most.

