ECP rejects PTI's objections, accepts nomination papers of Yousaf Raza Gilani for Senate elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted on Thursday the nomination papers of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate elections.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the nomination of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader. Gilani was fielded as a joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement from Islamabad.

A PTI Senate candidate from Islamabad Fareed Rehman accused Gilani of concealing his conviction in a contempt of court case back in 2012.

On Thursday, returning officer (RO) Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict which was reserved earlier. Rejecting the PTI's objection, ECP said Gilani was convicted under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution, adding that since a period of five years had elapsed since his conviction he stands qualified for contesting election to the Senate from federal capital, The Express Tribunereported.

"It may be noted that under Article 63 of the Constitution, there are certain disqualifications which are of temporary nature and a person disqualified under Article 63 can become qualified after lapse of certain period as mentioned therein," the order said.

Senate elections will be held on March 3 for 48 seats.