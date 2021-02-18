ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP rejects PTI's objections, accepts nomination papers of Yousaf Raza Gilani for Senate elections

  • A PTI Senate candidate from Islamabad Fareed Rehman accused Gilani of concealing his conviction in a contempt of court case back in 2012.
  • Since a period of five years had elapsed since Gilani's conviction, he stands qualified for contesting election to the Senate from federal capital, ECP ruled.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Feb 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted on Thursday the nomination papers of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate elections.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the nomination of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader. Gilani was fielded as a joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement from Islamabad.

A PTI Senate candidate from Islamabad Fareed Rehman accused Gilani of concealing his conviction in a contempt of court case back in 2012.

On Thursday, returning officer (RO) Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict which was reserved earlier. Rejecting the PTI's objection, ECP said Gilani was convicted under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution, adding that since a period of five years had elapsed since his conviction he stands qualified for contesting election to the Senate from federal capital, The Express Tribunereported.

"It may be noted that under Article 63 of the Constitution, there are certain disqualifications which are of temporary nature and a person disqualified under Article 63 can become qualified after lapse of certain period as mentioned therein," the order said.

Senate elections will be held on March 3 for 48 seats.

Pakistan PTI ECP open ballot Yousuf Raza Gilani Senate poll

ECP rejects PTI's objections, accepts nomination papers of Yousaf Raza Gilani for Senate elections

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters