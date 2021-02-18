Markets
New York cotton
18 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 88.01 88.49 87.58 88.31 12:47 - 0.19 4860 88.12
Feb 17
May'21 89.60 90.00 89.11 89.85 12:51 - 0.25 17397 89.60
Feb 17
Jul'21 90.72 90.72 89.87 90.65 12:47 - 0.33 7373 90.32
Feb 17
=================================================================================
