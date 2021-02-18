New varieties of wheat: Research work on expansion continues: SAU VC

HYDERABAD: Under the supervision of experts of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, research work on expansion of new varieties of wheat continued, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the research field in Latif Experimental Farms.

Research work on extension of wheat and other crops and new varieties is underway at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the experimental Latif Farm of the University and Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Chairman High Power farms Committee, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms and Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director Seed Production Development Center briefed the Vice Chancellor in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that the university is also conducting research on its own wheat crop, while the existing wheat seed expansion field would also be set up and better research is being done. Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, said that farmers are giving priority to the seeds produced by university farms; it is our responsibility to provide better and certified seeds to the farmers, experts should play their role in producing better seeds.

He said that trials of post graduate scholars are being conducted in this experimental field of the University. He urged the experts to ensure the use of latest technology and machinery, during research on news varieties of different crops.

Director Campus Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani and others were present on the occasion along with university experts.

