ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New varieties of wheat: Research work on expansion continues: SAU VC

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Under the supervision of experts of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, research work on expansion of new varieties of wheat continued, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the research field in Latif Experimental Farms.

Research work on extension of wheat and other crops and new varieties is underway at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the experimental Latif Farm of the University and Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Chairman High Power farms Committee, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms and Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director Seed Production Development Center briefed the Vice Chancellor in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that the university is also conducting research on its own wheat crop, while the existing wheat seed expansion field would also be set up and better research is being done. Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, said that farmers are giving priority to the seeds produced by university farms; it is our responsibility to provide better and certified seeds to the farmers, experts should play their role in producing better seeds.

He said that trials of post graduate scholars are being conducted in this experimental field of the University. He urged the experts to ensure the use of latest technology and machinery, during research on news varieties of different crops.

Director Campus Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani and others were present on the occasion along with university experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani

New varieties of wheat: Research work on expansion continues: SAU VC

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.