LAHORE: In order to promote collaboration between public-private sectors and explore avenues of potential growth for the information technology (IT) industry, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and a private software house here on Wednesday at Arfa Karim Tower. According to the MoU, both the organizations will support each other as partners in the digitalization drive of the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor has said that the PIBT is actively working towards promoting public-private partnership. One of the initiatives is PITB’s ‘partners in development’ programme that aims at supporting the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development work with special emphasis on digitally powered public services.

On this occasion, the public-private partners portal was also launched where local IT companies can register and share their ideas on collaborative transformation. PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, GM IT Burhan Rasool, Founder & CEO DPL Syed Ahmed, and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor further said that the PITB and [email protected] are focused on collaboration to digitalize the governance ecosystem in Punjab by leveraging and sharing expertise in IT & ITeS. Through the public-private partnership, the PITB will support the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development projects.

Chairman [email protected] Barkan Saeed stated that the PITB is playing a vital role in the digitalization of Punjab and in promoting public-private partnership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021