Spurs defender Reguilon out for Europa League trip, says Mourinho

  • Spurs are scheduled to host Wolfsberger on Feb. 24, three days after their Premier League game away to West Ham United.
  • "No good news. He (Reguilon) is not coming (to Budapest)," Mourinho told reporters. "No setback, just the process is not going as fast as we initially thought.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon will not be fit for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in Budapest but could return for the home leg next week, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

Left back Reguilon has not played since last month's Premier League win at Sheffield United because of a muscle injury and Mourinho said the first leg in the Hungarian capital comes too soon for the Spaniard.

Spurs are scheduled to host Wolfsberger on Feb. 24, three days after their Premier League game away to West Ham United.

"No good news. He (Reguilon) is not coming (to Budapest)," Mourinho told reporters. "No setback, just the process is not going as fast as we initially thought.

"Let's see for the weekend (v West Ham) or the next Europa League match."

Spurs were due to travel to Austria to face Wolfsberger but the match was shifted to Hungary because of COVID-19 travel regulations in Austria.

Mourinho's side have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and are ninth in the Premier League standings but the Portuguese manager said they are not under pressure ahead of Thursday's match at the Puskas Arena.

"In terms of pressure on this game I don't feel that," Mourinho said. "I feel responsibility. It's about responsibility, motivation and ambition. We spoke with the players already about it and we'll speak to them again."

