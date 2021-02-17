SHC seeks covid19 vaccine provision policy from Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a policy from Sindh government pertaining to provision of covid19 vaccine to citizens.

A high court bench heard a petition against closure of Outpatient Department (OPD) during the Covid19.

During the hearing, the petitioner advocate Aasim Iqbal told the court that healthcare workers and other staff have been given covid19 vaccine but doctors are not provided it. The court questioned about effectiveness of covid19 vaccines in Pakistan.

The government’s counsel argued that vaccine would be provided to citizens above 65 years.

The court sought policy pertaining to covid19 vaccine from Sindh government until March 02 and it adjourned the hearing of the case.