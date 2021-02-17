Over 139 frontline health warriors vaccinated against COVID-19 in Larkana

LARKANA: Dr Gulzar Ahmed Tunio, Incharge COVID ICU and Surgical Intensive Care Units, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, became the first frontline health worker warrior to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 viral disease in Larkana division at the Divisional Adult Vaccination Centre (AVC) on Wednesday which was established at CMCH earlier.

The 2500 vials of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were received for the first time yesterday after the launch of the vaccination drive in Sindh on 3rd February, 2021. Upto 16th February, 2021, as many as 32,582 frontline health workers have so far been claimed to have been vaccinated by the Health Department officials in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Larkana's number finally came after passage of 14 long days.

Dr. Syed Ershad Hussain Kazmi, CMCH Medical Superintendent along with Director, Health Services, Larkana Division, Dr. Rustom Bhutto, and Larkana's District Health Officer (DHO) inaugurated the Centre.

The 2500 vials have also been supplied each to Sukkur and Mirpurkhas AVCs, Meeran Yousuf, Media Coordinator to the provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho told this scribe on Wednesday.

When this Scribe talked to Dr. Gulzar Tunio, three hours after his vaccination, he said he is feeling fantastic and there seems so far, by the grace of Almighty Allah, no side effects. He said in the morning shift as many as 80 health workers were vaccinated and in the second shift till filing of this report over 40 health warriors were given the first dose who are working in Larkana.

He said the vaccination process will continue till 6pm in the second shift here today and will again resume tomorrow. When asked as to how many doses a vial contains, Dr. Tunio replied that each vial has 0.5 ml fluid or half CC hence only 2500 frontline workers will be vaccinated out of the existing stock of 2500 vials. He said vaccines have been stored at CMCH HDU where required cold storage facilities are available and will remain safe. He said all the health workers of Larkana division including doctors, nurses and paramedics will have to come here at the AVC and get vaccinated. There are approximately 15,000 health workers in the entire Larkana division who are expected to be vaccinated.

CMCH MS Dr. Ershad Kazmi said that over 139 health workers have been vaccinated on the first day and a second dose will be administered after 15 days. He said that a helpline 1166 had been establishes where heath workers of larkana dividsion can register by sending their CNIC Nos, and then they would be informed about the vaccination date.

He said that when the present stock will be utilized another vaccine will be supplied to cover all workers of Larkana division. However, Director, Health Services, Larkana Division, Dr. Rustom Bhutto did not attend the phone call to have his input.