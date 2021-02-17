ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 98.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.59%)
BOP 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.4%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.19%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUBC 87.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.18%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.34%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
POWER 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.56%)
TRG 126.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
UNITY 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,039 Decreased By ▼ -7.23 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,808 Decreased By ▼ -96.82 (-0.37%)
KSE100 46,872 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,601 Decreased By ▼ -18.55 (-0.09%)
Australia shares slip as gold miners weigh, BHP hits record high

  • Financial stocks were flat, even as Westpac shares jumped the most in three months after a rebound in first-quarter profit.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by gold miners on the back of weak bullion prices, while BHP outshone the broader market and hit a record high as brokerages upgraded its shares after the miner's annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,885.2 points at the close of trade, following gains in the last two sessions, and slipped from a one-year high hit on Tuesday.

Gold miners gave up 6.2%, marking their worst day in nearly three months, as inflation bets and prospects of further economic recovery led to a jump in U.S Treasury yields and helped the dollar firm.

Higher inflation boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"There are potential signs that stronger inflation could be coming through from the United States... that certainly could be playing a part in what we are seeing as a very sharp downturn for the gold miners today," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

Newcrest Mining closed at its lowest in over 10 months, while Northern Star Resources lost 7.6%.

Tech stocks slumped as well, taking cues from U.S peers as the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped overnight, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay falling 3.7% and weighing heavily on the sub-index.

Healthcare stocks gave up 1.8%, with sector heavyweight CSL Ltd down 1.6% and ASX-listed shares of medical equipment maker ResMed Inc slumping 4.2%.

Despite gold miners' fall, mining stocks were the top gainers on the benchmark, with global miner BHP Ltd and rival Rio Tinto rising 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

Financial stocks were flat, even as Westpac shares jumped the most in three months after a rebound in first-quarter profit.

Three of the "Big Four" banks closed the session in positive territory.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.5% higher to 12,673.97 points. Electric retailer Meridian Energy was the top gainer on the bourse.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Newcrest Mining BHP

