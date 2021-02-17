ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 98.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 138.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.27%)
FCCL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.66%)
HASCOL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUBC 87.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.62%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
PIBTL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 92.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PRL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
PTC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TRG 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.67%)
UNITY 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 5,048 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.03%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -55.08 (-0.21%)
KSE100 46,922 Increased By ▲ 53.59 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,625 Increased By ▲ 5.9 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end morning higher

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.65 percent, or 199.44 points, to 30,946.10.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose Wednesday morning, rebounding from an early sell-off and extending a recent rally on optimism over the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.65 percent, or 199.44 points, to 30,946.10.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index rose Oil

Hong Kong stocks end morning higher

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters