Tennis: Australian Open results

MELBOURNE: Results from Day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Wednesday:

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Jennifer Brady (USA x22) bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1