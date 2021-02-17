ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Tennis: Australian Open results

  • Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
AFP 17 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Results from Day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Wednesday:

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Jennifer Brady (USA x22) bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

