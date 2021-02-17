ANL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.12%)
ASL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
AVN 100.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.46%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.05%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.18%)
FCCL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.25%)
HASCOL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
JSCL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.93%)
KAPCO 40.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.95%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.05%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
PPL 93.67 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.77%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
TRG 128.43 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.81%)
UNITY 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,096 Increased By ▲ 49.24 (0.98%)
BR30 26,084 Increased By ▲ 179.27 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,266 Increased By ▲ 398.44 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,796 Increased By ▲ 177.18 (0.9%)
Most Asian markets down on profit-taking but optimism remains

  • "There's a great deal of optimism in the air and that's one of the biggest reasons we've seen this rise in interest rates in the US and globally," Tom di Galoma, at Seaport Global Holdings, said.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Most markets fell in Asia on Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a strong rally across the world in recent weeks, with investors worried valuations may have gone too far for now.

However, analysts said that while equities have room for a drop, the general view is that they will resume their strong upward march as vaccine rollouts, slowing infection rates and the easing of lockdowns allow economies to return to normal.

Focus is also on Washington as US lawmakers try to push through Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the prospect of which has been a key driver of a months-long surge across global equities.

Bets that the vast spending spurge will give an extra boost to the world's top economy -- and the prospect of business reopenings -- have also fired inflation expectations, sending US Treasury yields close to one-year highs.

That has led to concerns about rising borrowing costs, a negative for equity traders.

"The move up in yields has been driven by increasing inflationary concerns amid a rise in energy prices along with the prospect of a big US fiscal stimulus and the global recovery entering a more solid stage as vaccine rollouts lead to the reopening of economies," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

Stephen Innes at Axi said in a note: "It's difficult to tell if we have reached any significant inflection points, but it's certainly starting to feel that the rip higher in US bond yields at least on the margins could be the match in the stimulus powder barrel.

"That being said it remains to be seen if any real drags will hinder the raging bull driving equity market sentiment these days."

Prices 'fairly frothy'

He added that traders remained confident the rescue package and Federal Reserve largesse -- as well as reassurances it will keep monetary policy loose -- will continue to lend massive support to markets.

After a mixed lead from Wall Street, Asian markets stuttered, having enjoyed a clear run higher so far this year.

Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Manila all fell, while Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta rose. Hong Kong was flat and Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

"The market is fairly frothy here from a sentiment perspective," Liz Ann Sonders, at Charles Schwab & Co, told Bloomberg TV. "You have to put a move higher in yields that goes out of the comfort zone as a potential risk associated with that."

Still, the surge in yields indicates the outlook remains very upbeat.

"There's a great deal of optimism in the air and that's one of the biggest reasons we've seen this rise in interest rates in the US and globally," Tom di Galoma, at Seaport Global Holdings, said.

Oil prices dipped, having rallied more than 20 percent this year to 13-month highs, with added support coming from a big freeze in Texas that has hammered output in the key production state.

Bitcoin edged up slightly, having pulled back after topping $50,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

