ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.31%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.87%)
FCCL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.55%)
HASCOL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.97%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.41%)
PIBTL 12.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
PPL 93.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TRG 128.21 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.63%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 50.3 (1%)
BR30 26,092 Increased By ▲ 187.07 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,273 Increased By ▲ 404.81 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,797 Increased By ▲ 178.18 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP initiates foreign exchange digitization

  • Mohammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director, SBP Banking Services Corporation, said that the payment would be transparent and online.
Ali Ahmed 17 Feb 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the digitization of foreign exchange.

According to details, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director, SBP's Banking Services Corporation, said that the payment of fees or payment to the corporate sector, everything is now possible online.

In a move towards digitizing the SBP Introduces Online Delivery System, after which the hassle of paperwork in the remittance of foreign currency by bank customers abroad will become a thing of past.

Mohammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director, SBP Banking Services Corporation, said that the payment would be transparent and online.

He said that this move of the central bank will benefit the customer. The customer will get timely updates of his transaction.

Days ago, the SBP notified revisions in chapter 20 of the Foreign Exchange Manual to facilitate startups, fintechs and exports.

The new policy for equity investment abroad will attract foreign direct investment through the establishment of holding companies by Pakistani fintechs and startups; support exports by facilitating exporters to establish subsidiaries or branch offices outside Pakistan; and, allow resident Pakistanis to acquire sweat equity, amongst other changes to the Foreign Exchange (FX) regulations.

It is expected that current changes will help the mutual fund and private equity fund industry to grow by attracting foreign investment in the country. It will also facilitate overseas Pakistanis with Pak Rupee based Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and the non-residents in general to invest in funds in Pakistan.

SBP foreign exchange digitization FX

SBP initiates foreign exchange digitization

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters