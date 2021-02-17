ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European wheat futures rise to one week high

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

HAMBURG: Euronext European wheat futures rose to its highest in almost a week on Monday as a tender issued by Algeria was expected to bring fresh exports sales for French wheat.

Front-month March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was up 3.25 euros, or 1.4%, at 227.00 euros ($275.37) a tonne at 1649 GMT, its highest since Feb. 9.

US markets in Chicago were shut for the Presidents Day holiday. But cold US weather, including rare deep frosts in Texas, drew attention to the risk of crop damage to US winter wheat.

“The Algerian tender is clearly supporting Matif (Euronext),” one futures dealer said. “It looks like there’s going to be some winterkill in the U.S too.”

Algeria has issued an import tender closing on Tuesday. The tender specified shipment to two Algerian ports, which should favour smaller cargoes from France.

In Poland, prices were little changed, retaining recent high levels as brisk export shipments continued.

Exporter purchase offers for 12.5% wheat for March delivery was unchanged at around 995 zloty a tonne (221.7 euros) for March delivery.

“Volumes offered for sale by local traders and farmers is lower than a week ago,” one Polish trader said. “This could be a sign of lower stocks after large recent export shipments, but also farmers hope for higher prices with tighter supplies of milling wheat on the local market at the end of the season after large exports in past months.”

In Gdynia one vessel is loading 30,000 tonnes of Polish wheat for Morocco, he said.

Polish weather was very cold in the last week with nighttime temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, but traders said snow cover is sufficient to protect winter grains.

Wheat Euronext tender

European wheat futures rise to one week high

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

NRPs maintaining RDAs: Simplified tax regime unveiled

Import of sugar by TCP: Cabinet grants PPRA exemption ‘in national interest’

Millions struggle without power as cold snap grips US

Article 218(3) of Constitution: SC asks CEC to file ‘elaborate’ statement

Taliban call on US to honour withdrawal deal

Remaining 40pc PL target to be met by June-end: officials

ML-1 facing delay in absence of firm loan commitment

Transportation of coastal goods: FBR directs shipping vessels to install online tracking device

TI-P urges Senate chief to withdraw bill on RTI

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.