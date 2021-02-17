Pak-Qatar Takaful holds annual conference

KARACHI: The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful on Tuesday held its annual conference to celebrate 2020’s performance and to further align the team with strategic business growth plans for 2021 and beyond. The conference was attended by Said Gul, member, board of directors; Zahid Awan, member, board of directors; Kamran Saleem, director of finance and company secretary; Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, and other members of the senior management of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Said Gul said, “It is indeed a day to celebrate, and I would like to congratulate my team for their hard work and dedication towards achieving 2020’s business targets which has marked an all-time high in the company’s history since inception. The Takaful Distribution Team performed very well across Pakistan despite COVID-19 and is fully motivated to achieve business targets set for 2021.”

He further stated that “much more coordinated efforts and smart workings are required to increase the number of memberships and offer convenience”.

Said Gul emphasized on capturing digital medium and using digital technology with a customer-centred approach.

PQFTL CEO Azeem Pirani said: “Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, as the first and largest Family Takaful operator, is viewed as the key influencer in the progression and advancements in the field of Islamic finance.”

