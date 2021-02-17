ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Upcountry likely to be cold, dry until 19th

Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Weather in the upcountry tourists’ venues are likely to continue as cold and dry until Feb 19, the Met Office said on Tuesday. Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Naran, Kaghan, Abbottabad, Murree, Nathia Gali, Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat and Chaman besides Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may remain in a grip of cold and dry weather during the week.

In the next 24 hours: Fog is likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab. A cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country but, very cold in upper parts. Fog prevailed over the plain areas of Punjab. The day’s lowest temperature was in Leh -9 degrees celsius, Ziarat and Astore -5 each, Gupis and Skardu -4 each, Parachinar, Kalam, Kalat and Anantnag -3 each.

weather Cold fog dry Malam Jabba Nathia Gali

