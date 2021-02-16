Shell Deer Park, Texas refinery production shut

HOUSTON: Production at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 318,000 barrel-per-day joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery is shut due to unit outages following malfunctions and severe cold weather, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell shut the two primary fuel production units, the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and the diesel-producing hydrocracker, on Monday, one day after the refinery's crude distillation units (CDUs) were shut, the sources said.