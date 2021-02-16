ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls: Sheikh Rasheed

  • He disagreed with the impression that there would be any surprise in the Senate polls for the PTI.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday expressed confidence that the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 3.

Talking to media persons here, he said “the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections under the leadership of Imran Khan. All members of national and provincial assemblies will vote as per the party decision.”

He disagreed with the impression that there would be any surprise in the Senate polls for the PTI.

He expressed the hope that PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh would secure victory in the senate elections.

The minister said the capital police would be provided 100 power -bikes and 20 cars for security purpose in the city, adding 300 check posts in the city had been removed, while remaining would also be removed soon.

He urged motorcyclists to observe their lane on the roads as it would help save them from any undue incident.

“The Islamabad city will be most peaceful and organized city in the country,” the minister said.

About Pakistan Democratic Movement' (PDM)’s long march, he said the government would not create any hurdle in their way till they followed law of the land.

“If the marchers follow the constitution and law, the government will not create any obstruction in their way,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said he had advised the PDM leadership to delay long march as the holy month of Ramazan would be approaching soon after their arrival.

“I have not made any appeal to PDM leadership to delay “long march”, I just ask them to rethink their decision keeping in view the holy month of Ramzan” he added.

To a question, he said that names of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryum Nawaz were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the advice of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The passport of a person whose name was in the ECL, cannot be renewed,” he added.

The minister said if Maryum Nawaz made a request to remove her name from the ECL, it could not be entrained as per the law.

About the missing persons, he expressed confidence that the government, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would make legislation in a few weeks to address this issue.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad SENATE POLLS

PTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters