US 10-year Treasury yields top 1.25pc for first time in 11 months
16 Feb 2021
LONDON: US Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 11 months on Tuesday as falling COVID-19 cases and expectations of a massive fiscal stimulus package in the United States lifted sentiment.
US 10-year Treasury yields topped the 1.25% mark for the first time since March last year, rising 6.3 basis points to 1.2635% in early American trade.
Long-dated 30-year yields rose even further, and were up 7 bps at 2.0759% at 1159 GMT.
