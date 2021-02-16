ANL 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.15%)
ASC 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 98.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
DGKC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.88%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.11%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.18%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TRG 124.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.13%)
UNITY 33.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,038 Increased By ▲ 61.68 (1.24%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 277.53 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,830 Increased By ▲ 454 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,594 Increased By ▲ 247.26 (1.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor's electric bus catches fire in South Korea

  • Neither Hyundai Motor nor LG Energy Solution had an immediate comment.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

SEOUL: An electric bus manufactured by Hyundai Motor Co caught fire on Monday while in use in South Korea, a fire official said on Tuesday, months after similar fires in electric cars led to a recall to inspect batteries.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred as the empty bus was returning to the garage after an inspection, an official at the Fire Service Headquarters in the southeastern city of Changwon said.

The maker of the batteries in the bus has not been identified, the fire official said, but local media reports said the Elec City bus was powered by LG Chem's wholly owned battery division LG Energy Solution's batteries.

"Officials from Hyundai Motor, the transport ministry, Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute, National Fire Research Institute and Changwon Fire Service Headquarters are expected to have a meeting on Tuesday to discuss inspection," the fire official told Reuters.

Neither Hyundai Motor nor LG Energy Solution had an immediate comment.

In October, Hyundai recalled 25,564 Kona electric vehicles (EV) in South Korea over the risk of a short circuit possibly caused by faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.

After a fire in a Kona EV that had been recalled and received a software update, South Korean authorities have launched a probe into the adequacy of the voluntary recall, under which only some vehicles get batteries replaced.

Shares of Hyundai Motor was trading down 0.2%, while the broader KOSPI market's was up 0.3% as of 0447 GMT.

KOSPI Hyundai Motor Co toyoto motor Changwon Kona electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor's electric bus catches fire in South Korea

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters