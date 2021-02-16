Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (February 15, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 13-02-2021 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 11,000 180 11,180 11,280 - 100/- Equivalent 40 kgs 11,789 193 11,982 12,089 - 107/- ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021