ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

White sugar, London cocoa move up

Reuters 16 Feb 2021

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday, boosted by gains in global equity markets and crude oil, while London cocoa prices also climbed. Trading in raw sugar, arabica coffee and New York cocoa contracts was closed on Monday for the US Presidents’ Day holiday.

May white sugar ended $3.80, or 0.8%, higher at $456.40 a tonne.

Dealers said supportive factors include a diminishing outlook for production in Thailand in the current 2020/21 season and India’s problems with exporting its surplus stocks because of a shortage of containers.

“The market continues to receive more bullish news than bearish, and the deep fundamentals of the market continue to seem to us to be bullish, or even very bullish. But maybe the flat price and the spreads have done enough for the time being. The market action feels a little weary,” Marex Financial analyst Robin Shaw said in a note.

A total of 511,750 tonnes of white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday.

May London cocoa settled 13 pounds, or 0.8%, higher at 1,662 pounds a tonne, climbing towards the middle of this month’s range of 1,643 to 1,700 pounds.

Dealers said the prospect for a substantial global surplus in the 2021/22 season should keep a lid on prices.

Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals since the start of this year’s harvest on Oct. 1 stood at 647,137 tonnes by Jan. 21, up 4.3% from 620,578 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana cocoa marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday. May robusta coffee ended down $11, or 0.8%, at $1,356 a tonne. Dealers said the US holiday and Tet celebrations in top robusta producer Vietnam made for muted activity.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar ICE COCOBOD

