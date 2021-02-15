Markets
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 16.25 million tonnes by Feb 14
- That was down from 19.53 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.
- EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 4.65 million tonnes, down from 4.78 million a year ago.
15 Feb 2021
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 16.25 million tonnes by Feb. 14, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.
That was down from 19.53 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.
Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and former EU member Britain.
EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 4.65 million tonnes, down from 4.78 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 10.13 million tonnes, down from 13.90 million, the data showed.
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 16.25 million tonnes by Feb 14
Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi
Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan
Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers
Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar
New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity
Federal govt decides to retain solar projects
FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks
Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated
Read more stories
Comments