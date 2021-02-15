ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria issues tender to buy milling wheat, traders say

  • The latest OAIC wheat tender also specified that wheat should be shipped to two Algerian ports, Mostaganem and Tenes.
  • "The two ports specified are relatively small and this may mean using smaller bulk carriers than usually booked to ship Algerian wheat sales," one trader said.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

PARIS: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat, traders said, with a Tuesday deadline for bids.

The tender indicated shipment from main supply regions such as the European Union could take place over March 21-31 and during the whole of April. For South American and Australian supplies, shipment should take place from Feb. 21 up to the end of March, traders said.

The latest OAIC wheat tender also specified that wheat should be shipped to two Algerian ports, Mostaganem and Tenes.

"The two ports specified are relatively small and this may mean using smaller bulk carriers than usually booked to ship Algerian wheat sales," one trader said.

"This would give wheat from the EU an advantage, especially France, as it would not be commercially feasible to ship in small loads from more distant origins such as Argentina," the trader added.

Another trader said: "It is unusual that only two ports are specified in Algerian purchase tenders. There is unconfirmed talk in the market that other ports could be facing congestion or lack of storage capacity."

"The rule for two ports only could also indicate that a small purchase could be made in this tender. But the shipment period is 1.5 months instead of one month as usual, so perhaps this could allow for a reasonable volume to be bought," the second trader said.

A third trader said the aim may be to get ships to supply specific regions without the extra costs of trans-shipping via big ports.

The tender indicated a nominal volume of 50,000 tonnes but OAIC usually buys more.

In its previous tender at the end of January, OAIC is thought to have bought more than 600,000 tonnes of wheat, with shipment to take place in March if sourced from main supplier regions.

wheat prices wheat tender wheat crop Algeria wheat

Algeria issues tender to buy milling wheat, traders say

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters