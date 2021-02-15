ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 36.04 (0.73%)
BR30 25,390 Increased By ▲ 135.86 (0.54%)
KSE100 45,808 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
KSE30 19,105 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses bearish trend: BRIndex-100 loses 100.61 points

Recorder Review 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bearish trend during the outgoing week ended on Feb 12, due to selling pressure in various sectors.

BRIndex-100 lost 100.61 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,907.62 points. Average daily volumes stood at 672.598 million shares.

BRIndex-30 declined by 546.11 points to close at 25,128.81 points with average daily turnover of 474.414 million shares.

KSE-100 index plunged by 1,097.43 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 45,808.36 points. Trading activities improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 32.4 percent to 734.42 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 554.57 million shares. Average daily trading value however declined by 2.0 percent to Rs 26.87 billion.

The foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $3.155 million during this week as compared to an outflow of $2.7 million during previous week. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 239 billion to Rs 8.241 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said the KSE-100 constantly remained under pressure during the outgoing week, declining by 2.3 percent on week-on-week basis to close at 45,808 points as investors indulged in profit taking after index remained on the upward trajectory for last 6 weeks.

After a significant result beat by CHCC, entire cement sector remained in the limelight and sector turned out to be the top performer for the week with an increase of 5.2 percent. However the sector failed to support the index as profit taking was witnessed across all other major sectors where Oil & Gas Exploration witnessed a decline of 4.1 percent while commercial banks declined by 3.9 percent.

Top performers during the week were KOHC (up 11.9 percent), PIOC (up 10.6 percent), DGKC (up 10.5 percent), GATI (up 6.9 percent) and LUCK (up 6.6 percent) whereas laggards were FCEPL (down 15.4 percent), SNGP (down 12.1 percent), GATM (down 9.6 percent) and FABL (down 8.8 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said the market finally underwent a much-awaited correction during the week, shedding 1,097 points to close at 45,808 levels.

Top performing sectors during the week were Cements (up 5.2 percent) and Refineries (up 4.6 percent), whereas OMCs (down 7.3 percent), Fertilizer (down 3.7 percent) and Banks (down 3.9 percent) ended firmly negative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

banks PSX SNGPL BRIndex100 GATM fertilizer BRIndex30 PIOC DGKC KOHC OMCs JS Global Capital FCEPL AKD Securities CHCC Oil & Gas GATI LUCK FABL

PSX witnesses bearish trend: BRIndex-100 loses 100.61 points

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Govt used tear gas on protestors to ‘test it’: Rashid

DRAP grants permission to another Chinese firm to conduct clinical trials of COVID vaccine

PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.