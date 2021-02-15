ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 138.75 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (5.19%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.12%)
PAEL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.59%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
TRG 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 36 (0.73%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By ▲ 171.97 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,296 Increased By ▲ 487.69 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,315 Increased By ▲ 210.93 (1.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ebola re-emerges in West Africa with Guinea outbreak

AFP 15 Feb 2021

CONAKRY: West Africa faced its first known Ebola resurgence since the end of a devastating outbreak in 2016 on Sunday, with Guinea responding to what its health chief called an “epidemic” after seven cases were confirmed.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic stretching health resources across the world, Guinea and the World Health Organization (WHO) say they are better prepared to deal with Ebola now than they were five years ago because of good progress on vaccines.

The WHO said it would rush assistance to Guinea and seek to ensure it received adequate inoculations, while neighbouring Liberia went on high alert as a precaution.

“Very early this morning, the Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus,” Guinea health chief Sakoba Keita said after an emergency meeting in the capital.

Health Minister Remy Lamah had earlier spoken of four deaths and it was not immediately clear why the new toll was lower.

The cases marked the first known resurgence of Ebola in West Africa since a 2013-2016 epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people, the worst involving the virus on record.

That epidemic also began in Guinea in the same southeastern region where the new cases have been found.

The virus, believed to reside in bats, was first identified in 1976 in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Keita, head of the National Agency for Health Security, said one person had died in late January in Gouecke, southeastern Guinea, near the Liberian border.

The victim was buried on February 1 “and some people who took part in this funeral began to have symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, bleeding and fever a few days later”, he said.

Samples tested by a laboratory set up by the European Union in Gueckedou, located in the same region, revealed the presence of the Ebola virus in some of them on Friday, said Keita.

He added that Guinea was now in an “Ebola epidemic situation.”

Patients have been isolated and an investigation was ordered to determine the home villages of all who took part in the burial to carry out contact tracing, said Keita.

Experts will also work to determine the outbreak’s origin, which could be a previously cured patient whose disease relapsed or transmission by “wild animals, in particular bats”, said Keita.

According to the health chief, diagnosis time has been reduced to less than two weeks compared with three-and-a-half months in 2014.

WHO representative Alfred George Ki-Zerbo told a press briefing: “We are going to rapidly deploy crucial assets to help Guinea.

“The WHO is on full alert and is in contact with the manufacturer (of a vaccine) to ensure the necessary doses are made available as quickly as possible to help fight back.”

The WHO has eyed each new Ebola outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one in central Africa’s DR Congo as an international health emergency.

In Guinea’s neighbour Liberia, President George Weah put health authorities on heightened alert.

His office said “surveillance and preventative activities” would be stepped up, though no cases of Ebola have been detected in Liberia so far.

DR Congo has faced several outbreaks of the illness, and a week ago announced a resurgence three months after authorities declared the end of the country’s previous episode.

The 2013-2016 West Africa outbreak sped up the development of a vaccine against Ebola, with a global emergency stockpile of 500,000 doses planned to respond quickly to future outbreaks, the vaccine alliance Gavi said in January.

Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia bore the brunt of the previous epidemic. Like many countries in West Africa, Guinea has limited health resources. It has also recorded some 15,000 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths. “I’m worried as a human being, but I’m remaining calm because we managed the first epidemic and vaccination is possible,” said Lamah.

Ebola West Africa Guinea outbreak epidemic

Ebola re-emerges in West Africa with Guinea outbreak

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.