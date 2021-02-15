ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.45%)
ASL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
AVN 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 138.01 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (4.63%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
KAPCO 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.76%)
PAEL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 91.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.33%)
PRL 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 25.18 (0.51%)
BR30 25,348 Increased By ▲ 93.78 (0.37%)
KSE100 46,295 Increased By ▲ 486.76 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,320 Increased By ▲ 215.51 (1.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Umer Khokhar wins 3rd Chairman Wapda Golf Tournament

Muhammad Saleem 15 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Umer Khokhar from Rawalpindi Golf Club won the 3rd Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board on all three days at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony who gave away prizes to the winners.

H.E. Sakib Foriq, Ambassador Bosnia Herzegovina, H.E. Nicolaus Keller, Ambassador Austria, H.E. Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner South Africa and a number of golfers also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said sports is considered to be one of the fundamental elements for development all over the world and thus all efforts should be made to promote sports in Pakistan. He appreciated Wapda for tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports in the country as its corporate social responsibility besides developing water and hydropower sectors. He congratulated Chairman Wapda and his team for successfully organizing the tournament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda hydropower Umer Khokhar Golf Tournament Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club H.E. Nicolaus Keller

Umer Khokhar wins 3rd Chairman Wapda Golf Tournament

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.