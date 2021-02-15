Umer Khokhar wins 3rd Chairman Wapda Golf Tournament

LAHORE: Umer Khokhar from Rawalpindi Golf Club won the 3rd Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board on all three days at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony who gave away prizes to the winners.

H.E. Sakib Foriq, Ambassador Bosnia Herzegovina, H.E. Nicolaus Keller, Ambassador Austria, H.E. Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner South Africa and a number of golfers also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said sports is considered to be one of the fundamental elements for development all over the world and thus all efforts should be made to promote sports in Pakistan. He appreciated Wapda for tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports in the country as its corporate social responsibility besides developing water and hydropower sectors. He congratulated Chairman Wapda and his team for successfully organizing the tournament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021