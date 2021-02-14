ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Recorder Report 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The prices of POL products are likely to be increased in the second half of February due to significant surge in oil price globally. Sources said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) worked out the prices of POL products for the second half of February based at 17 percent GST and Rs30 per liter petroleum levy (PL).

Sources maintained that the regulator recommended an increase in the rates of petrol by Rs15 per litre. The recommended price of high speed diesel (HSD) is at Rs13.75 per litre. As per new guideline provided by the federal government, the Ogra computes the petroleum products price based at standard 17 percent GST and Rs30 per litre PL instead of last notified PL rate. The last notified PL on petrol was Rs21.04 per litre and levy of Rs22.11 per litre for HSD.

These two POL products generate most of the revenue. The summary has been sent to the Petroleum Division and the Finance Division for formal approval. The decision would be taken by the prime minister. In February of 2021, price of Brent crude so far this month is 59.36$ per barrel, while the price was 54.77$ per barrel in January of 2021.

Over last 12 months the price has risen 6.65 percent. Brent crude is extracted from the North Sea and is also known as London Brent, North Sea Oil, Brent Blend, and Brent petroleum. It is a light crude oil, slightly heavier than WTI, and sweet because of its low sulphur content and it is ideal for the refining of diesel fuel, gasoline. Pakistan imports 65 percent of total consumption of fuel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA Brent crude gasoline WTI GST POL petroleum products HSD Prices of POL petroleum levy POL products North Sea Oil London Brent Brent petroleum diesel fuel Pakistan imports

Prices of POL products likely to surge

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.