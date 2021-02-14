KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 161,543 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,870 tonnes of import cargo and 47,673 tonnes of export cargo including during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 113,870 tonnes comprised of 32,750 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6889 tonnes of wheat; 6007 tonnes of soyabean Seeds; 54,739 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; and 13,530 tonnes of Iron and Steel scrap.

The total export cargos of 47,673 tonnes comprised of 32,260 tonnes of containerised cargo; and 15,413 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 5,668 containers comprising of 2,295 containers import and 3,373 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 442 of 20’s and 825 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 101 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 650 of 20’s and 871 of 40’s loaded containers while 407 of 20’s and 287 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There was one ship namely Rome Express sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. CELLA, MALIHA, and GLYFADA carrying tanker and clinkers currently at the berths.

There are eight ships namely Glen Canyon Bridge, MSC Nicole, Tamina, LMZ Titan, Songa Neurberg, Northrn Dedication Porthos Cargo, and INCE Inebolu carrying D/L containers, wheat, and general cargo expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 125,941 tonnes comprising 54,966 tonnes of import cargo and 70,975 tonnes of export cargo including 4,270 containers (947 TEUs imports and 3,323 TEUs exports) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,941 tonnes includes 17,993 tonnes of containerised cargo; 26,250 tonnes of gas oil; 6,402 tonnes of chemicals; 3,000 tonnes of palm oil; and 1,321 tonnes of project cargo.

The total export cargo of 70,975 tonnes includes 7,838 tonnes of cement, and 63,137 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,270 containers comprising of 947 containers import and 3,323 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them seven ships Cape Male, Aristomenis, Bel Atlantic Oriental Angel Summer Ploeg, Milaha Qatar, and Gas Amazoncarrying containers, steel, coil, coal, Palm oil, Natural gas Petroleum gas are expected to take bearths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, LCT EETL, and EVTL respectively on Thursday,11th February-2021. While two more containers ships APL Columbus and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 12th February, 2021.

