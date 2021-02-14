ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
PIA, Hashoo group to promote domestic tourism

14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: PIA and Hashoo group to jointly promote domestic tourism in Pakistan. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik inaugurated the newly established counter by PIA and destinations of the world (DOTW), Hashoo group at PIA Booking Office Karachi.

CEO PIA was presented with Sindhi Ajrak and Cap by District Manager PIA Faisal Kharal. Tariq Bin Yousuf General Manager, Destinations of the World – Pakistan (DOTW), senior officials of PIA & DOTW were also present at the occasion.

A special counter has been set up at PIA booking office Karachi where passengers can now book their tickets and also avail instant hotel booking & packages domestic/worldwide, A joint promotion by PIA and Hashoo group.

More travel counters are expected to be opened at PIA booking offices throughout Pakistan and also at Hashoo Hotels in Pakistan where one window operation for hotel bookings, PIA ticket purchases and packages jointly promoted by Hashoo Group and PIA.

Later on CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik visited various sections of PIA booking office Karachi and met with airline officers and staff.—PR

