ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Rs7bn mega project to be started soon in Abbottabad’

APP 14 Feb 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that water supply scheme for Abbottabad city worth 210 million rupees had been completed and also struggling for a new 7 billion rupees mega project.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of electricity supply to the Shimla Hill Mohallah.

The speaker further said that lands for graveyard would be allocated soon.

He said that a request was sent to the concerned department to transfer 7 buses of pink bus service Abbottabad to girls colleges of the area as no contractor is interested to run the service from last two years.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that people have given them mandate where Ali Khan and he himself working to facilitate the masses of their constituency and bringing mega projects.

We have provided Sui gas to the neglected and deprived areas of PK-36 including Chitto Di Gali, Nardoba, Balolia and Kakul villages where in the past nobody has bothered to address the issues of the people, he said.

To overcome problem of the clean drinking water for the people of Abbottabad we have completed a scheme worth 210 million rupees from Phalkot to Chuna, that would be inaugurated soon.

While speaking at the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that soon we would start a new electricity feeder for Malik Pura to avoid load shedding during the upcoming summer season, we are also resolving the issues related to electricity and sui gas. He also approved 1.5 million rupees for road construction in Malik Pura.

mega projects Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Ali Khan Jadoon water supply scheme

‘Rs7bn mega project to be started soon in Abbottabad’

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.