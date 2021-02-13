ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ali's Kohli scalp 'world-class', says Leach

  • "It was great to see Moeen do that. It was world class. That was a world-class delivery," Leach told reporters.
AFP 13 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: The ball with which England's Moeen Ali bowled India's Virat Kohli for nought on Saturday was "world class", fellow spinner Jack Leach said at the close of the first day of the second Test.

Ali, recalled for this Test after nearly two years out of the side, deceived the Indian captain with a perfect off-spinners' delivery that pitched outside the off stump and spun in sharply between bat and pad.

Kohli stood in disbelief. He even asked Rohit Sharma, who made 161 in India's total of 300 for six, at the other end whether the ball came off the wicketkeeper's glove.

The TV umpire confirmed the ball hit the stumps and Kohli walked back to a stunned silence from a crowd that returned for the first time to Indian grounds in the pandemic.

"It was great to see Moeen do that. It was world class. That was a world-class delivery," Leach told reporters.

"The ground went silent which is nice to do out here. It was my first experience of an Indian crowd and I have never heard noise like it when he (Kohli) came to the wicket. And then it went very quiet when he got out."

Ali, who missed England's 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka after catching the coronavirus, and Leach claimed two wickets each on a day when England fought back in the final session.

Ali replaced Dom Bess as one of four changes in the England XI from the opening win in the four-Test series and, Leach said, "got better and better as the day went on".

Leach took Sharma's wicket to break a 162-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67.

Leach said partnerships count and England will be looking to do the same in their reply.

"As you saw with Rohit Sharma and Rahane, that once you get a partnership going with that older ball it can get a little bit easier," said Leach.

"So we have to certainly believe that we can do the same when we come to bat."

"Rohit played a serious knock. He is obviously a world-class player," said Leach. "I didn't enjoy it, but he obviously batted well."

England are on a roll with six away wins and Leach said his team's adaptability is their key to success.

Leach though was left "angry" at an umpiring error which would taken his wicket tally to three.

England reviewed Rahane's not out call on 66, convinced that the batsman had been caught by Ollie Pope at short leg.

TV umpire Anil Chaudhary appeared to check only the moment the ball passed the bat. But the ball had, after that moment, ballooned off the pad and taken the glove.

But later when the error was spotted England got their review back.

"At the time I was a little bit angry, but getting a wicket next over makes it a little bit easier. It's not cost us too much," said Leach.

"And we have got our review back which is also important. But I'd rather have three (wickets) than two."

India Virat Kohli England Moeen Ali Jack Leach second Test

Ali's Kohli scalp 'world-class', says Leach

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters