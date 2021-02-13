ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad only capital with living natural habitat for leopards: Amin

  • The IWMB had also issued the guidelines for visitors to avoid entering the park after sunset after Shezadi was first saw on Trail-4.
APP 13 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Islamabad was probably the world’s only unique city with a living natural habitat for leopards thriving within Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

In a tweet, the SAPM shared the video of the female resident leopard Shezadi (princess) caught on trap camera on Trail-6.

He said, "This is a video of the female resident leopard 'Shehzadee' caught on trap camera making mating calls last night near trail-6."

Earlier, Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan tweeted a video showing two individuals venturing during dark hours into the National Park hence, becoming vulnerable to get encountered by the wildcat.

She urged the masses through tweeter to help identify the individuals, adding, "Please help us identify two individuals who violated guidelines that NO visitor should be on Trails 4 and 6 after sunset. They narrowly avoided encounter with leopard Shezadi at 6.20pm. After dark Margalla Hills belong to wildlife! Violators will be fined and jailed ?by the IWMB."

The IWMB had also issued the guidelines for visitors to avoid entering the park after sunset after Shezadi was first saw on Trail-4.

The SAPM, earlier had called leopards as a symbol of healthy ecosystem and not a threat to human beings and urged the visitors to comply with the IWMB guidelines.

Malik Amin Aslam

Islamabad only capital with living natural habitat for leopards: Amin

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters