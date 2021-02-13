PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday issued the final list of its candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.

The list was made public by the Federal Science Minster Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter.

The 20-member list was finalised during the meeting of the Parliamentary Board chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Saturday.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates from Islamabad. From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrat seat as the PTI's candidate.

From Punjab, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Dr Zarq, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Aon Abbas Buppi will contest for general seat while Barrister Ali Zafar and will contest for technocrat seat.

Moreover, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem, Najiullah Khattak, Sania Nishtar, and Falak Naz Chitrali will contest for the general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dost Mohammad Mehsud and Dr Humayun Mohammad will contest for technocrat seat.

Gurdeep Singh would be PTI’s candidate on the reserved seat for minorities.

From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will contest the Senate polls for General seat.