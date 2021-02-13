Markets
LME official prices
13 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1985.50 2075.50 8292.00 2080.00 18599.00 25568.00 2726.00 2084.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1985.50 2075.50 8292.00 2080.00 18599.00 25568.00 2726.00 2084.50
3-months Buyer 2020.00 2080.50 8289.50 2091.50 18651.00 23317.00 2746.50 2085.00
3-months Seller 2020.00 2080.50 8289.50 2091.50 18651.00 23317.00 2746.50 2085.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 21967.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 21967.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
