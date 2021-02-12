ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tottenham's Mourinho critical of Bale over fitness claim

  • Bale's return to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid has been an anti-climax with the Welshman barely featuring in the Premier League because of injuries and lack of match fitness.
  • I have to admit that his post created something that needed to be addressed because there was a contradiction between the post and the reality.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Gareth Bale after the forward's Instagram post earlier this week in which he indicated he was fit to play against Everton.

Bale's return to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid has been an anti-climax with the Welshman barely featuring in the Premier League because of injuries and lack of match fitness.

Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round clash at Everton on Wednesday, Bale posted a comment saying he had enjoyed a "good session" in training but he was not even on the bench at Goodison Park.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mourinho said Bale's comment was misleading and that the player had asked not to be included in the squad despite a scan showing no injury.

"I have to admit that his post created something that needed to be addressed because there was a contradiction between the post and the reality," Mourinho said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"Since the beginning of the season, in relation to everything, I tried to be very private, tried to keep everything indoors but I've felt that I needed to address the situation.

"Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don't know... but the post was: 'Training session great,' so I'm ready and it was totally wrong."

Adding more detail on Bale's situation in the build-up to the Everton game, Mourinho said: "He was not feeling good, he asked for a scan, he had the scan, the scan didn't show an injury but his feelings were still there.

"But coaches, sports science and medical people can never go against feelings because the players' feelings are more important than all of us, so he was not ready for the game and it was as simple as that.

"If he's ready for tomorrow he's selected for tomorrow."

The 31-year-old Bale has started only two Premier League games since returning to the club on loan in October, having fallen out of favour at Real Madrid. He has featured more in the Europa League but his return has been a disappointment.

Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov said the situation did not look like having a happy ending.

"It's a bad situation for the team, for the player and for the manager, and that isn't pleasant to see and watch," the Bulgarian said in an interview with Betfair.

"Honestly, I don't see how this situation can be resolved, from what I have seen so far from Bale there is something lacking there, and I don't see how there can be a happy ending. It's a weird situation."

Real Madrid Jose Mourinho Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham's Mourinho critical of Bale over fitness claim

China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters