COVID prevalence in England drops, 1 in 80 infected

  • Around 695,400 people infected, equivalent to about one in 80 people.
  • In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 65 people.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

LONDON: The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England decreased in the week ended Feb.6, with around 695,400 people infected, equivalent to about one in 80 people, said the Office for National Statistics on Friday.

In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 65 people.

National Statistics ONS COVID 19 infections in England

