ANL 30.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
ASL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 128.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.82%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.43%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.74%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.69%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
TRG 116.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
UNITY 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 8.36 (0.17%)
BR30 25,191 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -46.19 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,202 Decreased By ▼ -20.34 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

  • The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry disclosed the development in a series of tweets stating that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls.
  • "From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," the minister tweeted.
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Feb 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised most of its candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, Fawad Chaudahry revealed on Friday.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry disclosed the development in a series of tweets stating that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

“From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," he tweeted.

"From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," the minister added.

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as party candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," said Chaudhry.

Moreover he said that Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates].

“Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted.

Faisal Vawda Fawad Chaudhry Hafeez Shaikh PTI SENATE POLLS

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters