PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised most of its candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, Fawad Chaudahry revealed on Friday.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry disclosed the development in a series of tweets stating that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

“From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," he tweeted.

"From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," the minister added.

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as party candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," said Chaudhry.

Moreover he said that Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates].

“Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted.