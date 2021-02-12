IMC honoured with 4 awards

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been recognized by The Professionals Network (TPN), Pakistan for its exceptional contribution towards social development, bagging awards in four categories at the 10th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2021.

The awards were presented by President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shariq Vohra. The award ceremony hosted by TPN was attended by prominent personalities belonging to the corporate sector, government organizations, NGOs, academia and media.

Over 100 companies competed in 25 award categories, 51 of which won the coveted awards. IMC led categories for "Sustainability Initiatives", "Business Leadership", "Reporting & Transparency" and "Green Environmental Stewardship". The award is the first and only CSR Award platform in Pakistan registered as an Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) with the Government.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, CEO Indus Motor Company, Ali Asghar Jamali said "It is an honor and a privilege to be conferred with these prestigious awards. I congratulate The Professionals Network's management for its commendable effort and providing corporates the platform to showcase their CSR initiatives."-PR

